An 11-Year-Old Kid Just Asked Mike Pence If His Role Was To "Soften" Trump's Words

"Sometimes, what I've learned, Matthew — and you'll learn it when you're governor of North Carolina — is sometimes, things don't always come out like you mean it, right? And Donald Trump and I are absolutely determined to work together. We have different styles — you might have noticed that," Pence said, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I said at our convention, we've nominated someone larger-than-life, known for charisma, so they kind of wanted to balance the ticket."

He then joked about his demeanor, saying that someone posted a picture of him on the internet riding a motorcycle with the caption "Born to be mild."

He continued, "But I will tell you, Matthew, differences in styles should never be confused with differences in conviction — and I will tell you right now, Donald Trump has the right vision for America and the right policies for America."