BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

An 11-Year-Old Kid Just Asked Mike Pence If His Role Was To "Soften" Trump's Words

politics

An 11-Year-Old Kid Just Asked Mike Pence If His Role Was To "Soften" Trump's Words

Preteen Matthew Schricker said he just wanted to test Pence's loyalty to the GOP presidential nominee.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 4, 2016, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Eleven-year-old Matthew Schricker asked Gov. Mike Pence at a North Carolina rally on Thursday if his role was "softening up" Donald Trump's policies and words.

Boy asks Pence: Is your role "softening up" Trump's words? Pence: "things don’t always come out like you mean..." https://t.co/sGXbMyGBpJ
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

Boy asks Pence: Is your role "softening up" Trump's words? Pence: "things don’t always come out like you mean..." https://t.co/sGXbMyGBpJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Good morning, Gov. Pence," Matthew said. "My name is Matthew, and I'm 11 years old. I've been watching the news lately and I've been noticing that you're kind of softening up on Mr. Trump's policies and words. Is this going to be your role in the administration?"

11-year-old Matthew Schricker of Raleigh faces the press after questioning Mike Pence today
Noah Remnick @NoahRemnick

11-year-old Matthew Schricker of Raleigh faces the press after questioning Mike Pence today

Reply Retweet Favorite

The GOP vice presidential nominee has publicly broken away from Trump's reluctance to endorse Paul Ryan in his primary election. Pence also stood by the Muslim parents of a slain US soldier amidst Trump's controversial comments criticizing them.

Before being picked as Trump's running mate, Pence had opposed his plan to ban Muslims from the US, tweeting that the ban was "offensive and unconstitutional."

Pence, who for a moment appeared rather stumped by the 11-year-old's question, responded, "I couldn't be more proud to stand with Donald Trump, and we're shoulder to shoulder on this campaign." He later added, "Sometimes things don't always come out like you mean it, right?"

&quot;Sometimes, what I&#x27;ve learned, Matthew — and you&#x27;ll learn it when you&#x27;re governor of North Carolina — is sometimes, things don&#x27;t always come out like you mean it, right? And Donald Trump and I are absolutely determined to work together. We have different styles — you might have noticed that,&quot; Pence said, drawing laughter from the crowd. &quot;I said at our convention, we&#x27;ve nominated someone larger-than-life, known for charisma, so they kind of wanted to balance the ticket.&quot; He then joked about his demeanor, saying that someone posted a picture of him on the internet riding a motorcycle with the caption &quot;Born to be mild.&quot; He continued, &quot;But I will tell you, Matthew, differences in styles should never be confused with differences in conviction — and I will tell you right now, Donald Trump has the right vision for America and the right policies for America.&quot;
Twitter: @BraddJaffy

"Sometimes, what I've learned, Matthew — and you'll learn it when you're governor of North Carolina — is sometimes, things don't always come out like you mean it, right? And Donald Trump and I are absolutely determined to work together. We have different styles — you might have noticed that," Pence said, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I said at our convention, we've nominated someone larger-than-life, known for charisma, so they kind of wanted to balance the ticket."

He then joked about his demeanor, saying that someone posted a picture of him on the internet riding a motorcycle with the caption "Born to be mild."

He continued, "But I will tell you, Matthew, differences in styles should never be confused with differences in conviction — and I will tell you right now, Donald Trump has the right vision for America and the right policies for America."

Matthew later told NBC News that he questioned Pence on his role in the campaign because he wanted to make sure the GOP vice presidential nominee was "totally loyal to Mr. Trump and the Republican Party."

Matthew Schricker, the 11-year-old boy who questioned Pence's role on the GOP ticket, after the event on his qstion:
Vaughn Hillyard @VaughnHillyard

Matthew Schricker, the 11-year-old boy who questioned Pence's role on the GOP ticket, after the event on his qstion:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"These last few weeks, Pence has been kind of softening up on what Mr. Trump's saying after," Matthew said. "Some things with the Khan family, the Muslim ban — I was a little worried about him, and I just wanted to make sure he was totally loyal to Mr. Trump and the Republican Party. And now I think he is."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT