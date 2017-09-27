10 Confederate Flag Posters With Cotton Plants Were Found On A College Campus

Police are looking for a man who posted the flyers around the American University campus on the same day the school introduced its plans for a new anti-racism center.

A man allegedly posted 10 Confederate flag flyers with cotton attached to them around the American University campus in Washington, DC, on the same day that the school introduced plans for its new anti-racism center.

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we… https://t.co/LsmuFAdD3Q

The flyers, which were found on Tuesday at three locations on campus, read "Huzzah for Dixie" and "I wish I was in the Land of Cotton!"

"This is not a person of interest. The person in the photographs, in the video... is the suspect who committed this… https://t.co/wdNdyt6fla

"It is normal for us to be fearful... Courage is not the absence of fear, it's the strength to do what's right in t… https://t.co/RBZwnl8eMi

The university said it was "well aware" that the flyers were put up the same evening that a history professor was introducing his plans for the school's new Antiracist Research and Policy Center.

"We are well aware this act occurred the same evening Dr. Ibram Kendi presented 'A Vision for Equality,' an introduction to the Antiracist Research and Policy Center," AU's Vice President of Campus Life, Fanta Aw, said in a statement.

American University announced the opening of the anti-racism center in May after racist messages were found on campus.

The school hired Kendi as a history professor and to serve as the founding director of the center.