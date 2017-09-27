10 Confederate Flag Posters With Cotton Plants Were Found On A College Campus
Police are looking for a man who posted the flyers around the American University campus on the same day the school introduced its plans for a new anti-racism center.
A man allegedly posted 10 Confederate flag flyers with cotton attached to them around the American University campus in Washington, DC, on the same day that the school introduced plans for its new anti-racism center.
The flyers, which were found on Tuesday at three locations on campus, read "Huzzah for Dixie" and "I wish I was in the Land of Cotton!"
Campus police said the suspect was "a white male, approximately 40 years of age," wearing a pink shirt and an orange hard hat.
Police released two videos of the suspect, urging people to help authorities identify him.
The university said it was "well aware" that the flyers were put up the same evening that a history professor was introducing his plans for the school's new Antiracist Research and Policy Center.
"We are well aware this act occurred the same evening Dr. Ibram Kendi presented 'A Vision for Equality,' an introduction to the Antiracist Research and Policy Center," AU's Vice President of Campus Life, Fanta Aw, said in a statement.
American University announced the opening of the anti-racism center in May after racist messages were found on campus.
The school hired Kendi as a history professor and to serve as the founding director of the center.
"This is the latest attempt on this campus to frighten our community, as groups are trying to frighten other communities around the country," Kendi said in a statement to students after the Confederate posters were found.
University police called it an "act of cowardice."
"The change that we seek at our university is that which people seek throughout the nation," AU President Sylvia Burwell said at a news conference Wednesday.
"The significance of this occurring as our country continues to struggle with its history of white supremacy also cannot be ignored," the university's student government said in a statement.
