BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

10 Confederate Flag Posters With Cotton Plants Were Found On A College Campus

news

10 Confederate Flag Posters With Cotton Plants Were Found On A College Campus

Police are looking for a man who posted the flyers around the American University campus on the same day the school introduced its plans for a new anti-racism center.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 27, 2017, at 3:52 p.m. ET

A man allegedly posted 10 Confederate flag flyers with cotton attached to them around the American University campus in Washington, DC, on the same day that the school introduced plans for its new anti-racism center.

@MTBarryJr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MTBarryJr

The flyers, which were found on Tuesday at three locations on campus, read "Huzzah for Dixie" and "I wish I was in the Land of Cotton!"

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we… https://t.co/LsmuFAdD3Q
Michael T. Barry Jr. @MTBarryJr

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we… https://t.co/LsmuFAdD3Q

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MTBarryJr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MTBarryJr

Campus police said the suspect was "a white male, approximately 40 years of age," wearing a pink shirt and an orange hard hat.

"This is not a person of interest. The person in the photographs, in the video... is the suspect who committed this… https://t.co/wdNdyt6fla
American University @AmericanU

"This is not a person of interest. The person in the photographs, in the video... is the suspect who committed this… https://t.co/wdNdyt6fla

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AmericanU / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AmericanU

Police released two videos of the suspect, urging people to help authorities identify him.

View this video on YouTube
American University Police / YouTube / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The university said it was "well aware" that the flyers were put up the same evening that a history professor was introducing his plans for the school's new Antiracist Research and Policy Center.

"It is normal for us to be fearful... Courage is not the absence of fear, it's the strength to do what's right in t… https://t.co/RBZwnl8eMi
American University @AmericanU

"It is normal for us to be fearful... Courage is not the absence of fear, it's the strength to do what's right in t… https://t.co/RBZwnl8eMi

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AmericanU / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AmericanU

"We are well aware this act occurred the same evening Dr. Ibram Kendi presented 'A Vision for Equality,' an introduction to the Antiracist Research and Policy Center," AU's Vice President of Campus Life, Fanta Aw, said in a statement.

American University announced the opening of the anti-racism center in May after racist messages were found on campus.

The school hired Kendi as a history professor and to serve as the founding director of the center.

"This is the latest attempt on this campus to frighten our community, as groups are trying to frighten other communities around the country," Kendi said in a statement to students after the Confederate posters were found.

10 confederate posters w/cotton were hung tonight @AmericanU. Here is my note to our students.
Ibram X. Kendi @DrIbram

10 confederate posters w/cotton were hung tonight @AmericanU. Here is my note to our students.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DrIbram / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DrIbram

University police called it an "act of cowardice."

"University police stands with you in unity against this act of cowardice" -Asst. VP for AUPD Phil Morse https://t.co/8gLQmTH91k
AU Public Safety @AUPublicSafety

"University police stands with you in unity against this act of cowardice" -Asst. VP for AUPD Phil Morse https://t.co/8gLQmTH91k

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AUPublicSafety / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AUPublicSafety

"The change that we seek at our university is that which people seek throughout the nation," AU President Sylvia Burwell said at a news conference Wednesday.

"The significance of this occurring as our country continues to struggle with its history of white supremacy also cannot be ignored," the university's student government said in a statement.

AUSG Statement on Racist Posters: https://t.co/3rABduIjQg Signed: Taylor Dumpson, Solomon Self, Christine Machove… https://t.co/gFunLSTW5h
AUStudentGovernment @AUSG

AUSG Statement on Racist Posters: https://t.co/3rABduIjQg Signed: Taylor Dumpson, Solomon Self, Christine Machove… https://t.co/gFunLSTW5h

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AUSG / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AUSG
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT