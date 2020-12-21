An American Teen Was Sentenced To 4 Months In Prison For Breaking COVID-19 Quarantine In The Cayman Islands

Skylar Mack violated the Cayman Islands' 14-day quarantine protocol when she left her residence to watch her boyfriend compete in a Jet Ski competition.

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old woman from Georgia, is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory's COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors.

Mack's family appealed to President Donald Trump for help. On Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that officials are "aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen in the Cayman Islands" but had no further comment due to privacy considerations. Mack flew to Grand Cayman on Nov. 27 to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, a 24-year-old resident who was participating in a Jet Ski competition, their attorney, Jonathon Hughes, told BuzzFeed News. She tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival, according to a Cayman Islands Government press release. As per the Caribbean nation's regulations, Mack was required to self-isolate for 14 days at a residential address upon her arrival. She was fitted with a geofencing wristband and issued a cellphone to monitor her movements during the isolation period, Hughes said. She also signed a document that forbade her from removing her wristband and leaving her residence during the 14-day period. But two days after she arrived, Mack removed her geofencing bracelet and left her residence to watch Ramgeet compete at the crowded Jet Ski event.

She also interacted with people at the event for more than seven hours, the Cayman Compass reported. Police were called after event organizers were notified that she was in breach of her isolation requirements. She was not wearing a mask or her wristband, police said. Hughes said that when questioned, Mack accepted she had violated the regulations by leaving her residence without permission. She and Ramgeet were then transported to a government quarantine facility. On Dec. 4, Mack was charged with leaving her home during the mandatory 14-day quarantine, and Ramgeet was charged with aiding and abetting her. They both pleaded guilty to the charges later that day, and they were each sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine.

However, the country's public prosecutor said their sentences were "unduly lenient" and appealed to the Grand Court to impose prison sentences for the couple. "These offenses should have been met with far more stringent measures,” the Cayman Islands director of public prosecutions, Patrick Moran, said during the appeal hearing last week. "When it comes to a matter of deterrence, the sentence imposed [is] likely to have little to no effect on other like-minded individuals." Hughes argued that a prison sentence was too harsh for a first-time offense by an 18-year-old who had already pleaded guilty. He also said that Mack had lost a significant portion of her savings by paying the full fine and that she had received hate mail and death threats. Ramgeet was also stripped of his prize money and award at the Jet Ski event, and he was banned from riding in the first few races of the next season, the Compass reported.



