American Muslim Women Are Saying They're Afraid To Wear Hijabs After Trump Wins Presidency

Imani, a black American Muslim activist in New York, said that the night Trump won the election was the last she felt "somewhat safe" wearing hijab. She said that when she wore her hijab on Wednesday she was shoved on the subway.

"While I'm not sure whether it was this was an incident of malice it made me realize how vulnerable I am and that for the sake of self-preservation I will continue to cover but I will do it in more creative ways like wearing berets or wearing hats," Imani told BuzzFeed News.

She said she wore a hat for the rest of the day because Trump's "rhetoric has empowered xenophobes and Islamophobes and I do not want to experience increased hatred or violence."

Imani said she would never stop being Muslim and never stop covering because of bigotry.