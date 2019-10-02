Ex-Cop Amber Guyger Has Been Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Killing Her Unarmed Neighbor In His Apartment

Guyger was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean in Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP Amber Guyger's booking photo.

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. The jury, which found Guyger guilty of murder Tuesday, unanimously decided the sentence after listening to Jean's and Guyger’s families, friends, and coworkers over two days of emotional testimony. While judges usually determine sentences for defendants, Texas allows juries to do so. Guyger was facing between 5 to 99 years in prison after the jury found her guilty of murder. However, Judge Tammy Kemp allowed the jury to consider the “sudden passion” defense, which carries a reduced sentence of 2 to 20 years. This meant jurors were able to consider whether Guyger killed Jean in an act of “sudden passion” caused by unforeseen anger or terror “sufficient to render the mind incapable of cool reflection.” However, jurors ultimately decided the defense did not apply. During the sentencing proceedings Tuesday, prosecutors presented jurors with new evidence consisting of Guyger’s text messages and social media posts. In one text message exchange last year, Guyger joked about a Martin Luther King Jr. parade she was patrolling. After someone texted Guyger, “When does this end lol,” Guyger replied, “When MLK is dead… oh wait…” Guyger and Martin Rivera, her police partner with whom she was having an affair, also exchanged text messages about working with black police officers. “Damn I was at this area with 5 different black officers!” Rivera texted Guyger last year. “Not racist but damn.” Guyger replied, “Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows.”

Jurors were also shown memes about killing people that Guyger had saved on her Pinterest account. One meme featured a Minion that said, “No one ever thanks me for having the patience not to kill them.” Another meme saved to Guyger’s Pinterest account read: “Kill first, die last, one shot, one kill." In a caption on another meme, Guyger wrote: “Yeh I got meh a gun a shovel and gloves if I were u back da fuck up and get out of meh fucking ass.”

Jurors heard from Jean’s family and friends, who described him as a bright, ambitious young man with a big heart and a passion for singing and helping others. Jean’s parents talked about the impact losing their middle son had on their lives.

Tom Fox / AP Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, talks about her son.

"My life has not been the same," his mother, Allison Jean, told the jurors. "It's just been like a roller coaster. I cannot sleep, I cannot eat." Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, broke down several times while recalling memories of raising Jean in Saint Lucia and now missing his regular telephone calls every Sunday. "My son Botham was dear to me,” he told the jurors in tears. "How could this happen to our family? How could we have lost Botham?"

Tom Fox / AP Bertrum Jean, father of Botham Jean, breaks down while talking about the day he buried his son.

Jean’s close friend, Alexis Stossel, described him as “my person.” "Next to my husband, Botham was my person. ... I can't imagine living my life without my other person,” she said. Stossel said that Jean called her “Big Tex” because she was a tall girl from Texas and that he always made her refer to him as “my black friend, Botham” in photo captions.

Tom Fox / AP Alexis Stossel reads Jean's text message to her.

She broke down when she recalled the last text message she received from Jean the night he was killed. It read, “LOL.” Stossel said that she didn’t read the text until the next morning when she learned that he had been shot. "I slumped to the floor and just kept screaming, 'Wait wait wait wait,’” she said. She then called Jean on his phone seven times but there was no answer, she said.



Tom Fox / AP Karen Guyger tesifies about her daughter, Amber Guyger.