An Alleged White Supremacist Has Been Accused Of Terrorism For Trying To Derail An Amtrak Train

Taylor M. Wilson was charged with terrorism for allegedly pulling the emergency brake in an attempt to derail an Amtrak train in rural Nebraska.

A 26-year-old alleged white supremacist who the FBI says was "serious about killing black people" has been charged with terrorism for pulling the emergency brake on an Amtrak train in an attempt to derail it, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Taylor M. Wilson of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested Dec. 23 and is facing federal charges of "terrorist attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and against mass transportation systems." According to the affidavit filed in court, Wilson's cousin told FBI agents that he belongs to a neo-Nazi group and had talked about "killing black people" before the incident.

The incident unfolded Oct. 23 when Wilson allegedly breached a secure area of an Amtrak train as it was passing through a rural area near Oxford, Nebraska, and applied the emergency break, bringing the train to a rapid halt in what authorities said was an attempt to derail and wreck the train.

An assistant conductor told officers that he found Wilson "playing with the controls" in the engineer's seat. The conductor said that Wilson first appeared to be lucid and then started "saying crazy things about going to the moon." After the crew members subdued Wilson, he told them, "I'm the conductor, bitch," according to court documents.



When a deputy who was patting Wilson down after his arrest asked him what the bulge in his pocket was, Wilson replied, "My dick." The deputy then located a speedloader — a device used to quickly reload a revolver — as well as a fully loaded .38-caliber handgun in Wilson's front waistband.



Passengers on the train also directed authorities to Wilson's backpack, which contained three more speedloaders, a box of ammunition, a hammer, a fixed blade knife, tin snips, scissors, a tape measure, and a respirator-style mask, court documents state.