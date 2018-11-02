Alec Baldwin Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Punching Someone In New York City

Alec Baldwin was arrested for allegedly punching someone in New York City on Friday, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



The actor — who famously impersonates President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live — was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Baldwin allegedly punched a driver during a dispute over a parking spot in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The New York Police Department did not provide further details on the arrest.

Baldwin has a reputation for being a hothead and is often caught flying into a rage.

In 2014, he was charged with disorderly conduct after arguing with police who cited him for riding his bicycle the wrong way in New York. Following the incident, he took to Twitter to slam New York City as a "mismanaged carnival of stupidity."