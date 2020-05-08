The man who filmed the widespread video of two white men fatally shooting an unarmed 25-year-old black man jogging down a road is also being investigated in the case, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Friday.

The cellphone video showing Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, shooting Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging on a two-lane road in Brunswick on Feb. 23 was released last week, prompting outrage and calls for justice in Arbery's death.

The McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on Thursday, 10 weeks after Arbery's death and after the case was reassigned to a third prosecutor who formally requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the murder.

Within 36 hours, the Bureau reviewed the evidence and secured arrest warrants for the father and son.

"I'm very comfortable in telling you there’s more that sufficient probable cause for felony murder," Reynolds said at a press conference Friday.

He said the video was a key piece of evidence in the case and called the footage "extremely upsetting" and "troubling.”

As part of the ongoing murder investigation, Reynolds said William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who shot the video on his phone, will also be investigated.

"Hypothetically, if we believe there’s probable cause for an arrest, then we’ll do it," Reynolds said in response to a question of whether there will be further arrests in the case.

Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels and lives within a mile of where Arbery was fatally shot.