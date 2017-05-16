A Teenager Died After Drinking Too Much Caffeine
Davis Allen Cripe died after drinking a diet Mountain Dew, a cafe latte from McDonald's, and an energy drink within two hours, a coroner ruled.
A 16-year-old student in South Carolina died last month after consuming too many caffeinated drinks within two hours, a coroner said Monday.
For healthy adults, the FDA has said that 400 milligrams of caffeine — about four to five cups of coffee — is an amount "not generally associated with dangerous, negative effects."
"I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this," said Sean Cripe, Davis' father.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.