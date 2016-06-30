Man Caught On Video Stuffing A Bag Of Feces Down A Woman's Pants In Police Custody
The 42-year-old man has since been charged with assault for shoving the bag of excrement down the woman's pants and grabbing her buttocks, New York police said.
New York City police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the man caught on surveillance video shoving a bag of feces down a woman's pants as she walked in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday.
The man, 42-year-old Ekwan Hill, was taken into police custody on Friday and and later charged with assault and forcible touching, according to the NYPD.
The 27-year-old unidentified woman was walking on the sidewalk Monday, when Hill approached her from behind, grabbed her waist, shoved a bag of feces down her pants and grabbed her buttocks, the NYPD said.
Video footage shows Hill then toss a pair of gloves in the trash before fleeing on foot.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.