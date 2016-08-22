After Tweeting About Murdering His Roommates, A Man Allegedly Killed His Roommate

Zachary Penton was charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting his roommate, 41-year-old Daniel Garofalo, Gilbert police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call by Penton, who told police that he had shot Garofalo with a handgun during an altercation at their residence, police said.

Authorities discovered a handgun at the home that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Garofalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation and what led to the shooting.

Penton is being held at Maricopa County Jail.