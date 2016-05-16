A Cancer Survivor Underwent The First Penis Transplant In The United States

Thomas Manning, whose penis was amputated due to cancer, received the transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston earlier this month.

Thomas Manning, a 64-year-old man from Halifax whose penis was amputated after he was diagnosed with penile cancer in 2012, underwent the 15-hour operation which took place on May 8 and 9, the New York Times first reported.

Manning is recovering well "with blood flow established to the donor organ and no signs of bleeding, rejection or infection," the hospital said in a press release. While he was still early in the post-surgical healing process, his physicians said they were "cautiously optimistic" that he would regain the functions he lost after his penis amputation.

The hospital said that the "landmark procedure" was the culmination of more than three and a half years of research and collaboration across multiple departments. The Times reported that the experimental surgery was part of a research program aimed at helping veterans with severe pelvic injuries along with cancer patients and accident victims.

South Africa performed the world's first successful penis transplant in 2014, while China performed a failed one in 2006.

In a statement Friday, Manning said he wanted to tell his story to help others who might benefit from this procedure.

"Today I begin a new chapter filled with personal hope and hope for others who have suffered genital injuries, particularly for our service members who put their lives on the line and suffer serious damage as a result," Manning said. "In sharing this success with all of you, it's my hope we can usher in a bright future for this type of transplantation."

"Many of these patients suffer in silence," Dr. Dicken S.C. Ko, a urologist and transplant surgeon who led the team, said at a press conference Monday. "This patient has now found his voice."

The donor's family suffered "a deep personal loss" but was able to say yes to this donation, Alexandra Glazier, president and CEO of the New England Organ Bank, said at the conference.

"The donor family had the strength to look past its own grief and see the ability to help someone in need," she said, adding that the family wanted Manning to know "they feel blessed and are delighted to hear his recovery is going well and are praying that his recovery continues."