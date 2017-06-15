Dramatic Videos Show A Blimp Crashing At The US Open Golf Tournament
A pilot has been injured after a blimp crashed at the US Open golf tournament in Wisconsin.
A pilot was injured after a blimp crashed at the US Open golf tournament in Erin Hills, Wisconsin, on Wednesday morning, organizers confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Several eyewitnesses shared videos of the incident on social media.
Some spectators said they saw the pilot parachuting out of the blimp.
Smoke was seen rising out of the blimp as it crashed into the woods.
One person said the blimp crashed in his "Grandma's farm field."
Earlier today, the company that appeared to be the sponsor of the blimp retweeted a picture of the blimp flying over the US Open.
