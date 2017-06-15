Dramatic Videos Show A Blimp Crashing At The US Open Golf Tournament

A commercial blimp, not affiliated with the United States Golf Association or the US Open Championship broadcast, crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at around 11:15 a.m. CT, a USGA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

"First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries," the spokesperson said. "No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."