The Body Of A 9-Year-Old Girl Was Found In A Duffel Bag In California

California authorities have identified the young girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along an equestrian trail last week.

The girl has been identified as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

The medical examiner's office determined that Trinity's death was a homicide, but the cause of death is being withheld, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Authorities have detained two persons of interest in the case, but did not identify them.

Trinity's body was dumped near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights sometime on the evening of March 3. It was discovered on the morning of March 5 by Los Angeles County maintenance workers, the LASD said last week.

The child's body was found partially inside a black rollaway-type duffel bag, and her upper body was seen protruding from the bag. No obvious signs of trauma were found on her body, the sheriff's department said last week.

The LASD had released a composite sketch of Trinity, urging the public to identify the little girl.

Trinity was wearing gray panda print pants and a pink shirt which read "Future Princess Hero."