The Body Of A 9-Year-Old Girl Was Found In A Duffel Bag In California
Los Angeles authorities have detained two persons of interest in the death of Trinity Love Jones, who was found dead in a duffel bag along a trail.
California authorities have identified the young girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along an equestrian trail last week.
The girl has been identified as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
The medical examiner's office determined that Trinity's death was a homicide, but the cause of death is being withheld, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Authorities have detained two persons of interest in the case, but did not identify them.
Trinity's body was dumped near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights sometime on the evening of March 3. It was discovered on the morning of March 5 by Los Angeles County maintenance workers, the LASD said last week.
The child's body was found partially inside a black rollaway-type duffel bag, and her upper body was seen protruding from the bag. No obvious signs of trauma were found on her body, the sheriff's department said last week.
The LASD had released a composite sketch of Trinity, urging the public to identify the little girl.
Trinity was wearing gray panda print pants and a pink shirt which read "Future Princess Hero."
Antonio Jones told KTLA that Trinity was his youngest daughter and that he learned of her death through a phone call.
In a Facebook post, Jones wrote, "It's crazy how I have heard nothing about a little girls body being found stuff [sic] in a suitcase until this morning but so many people have. This was my youngest daughter who I have been reaching out to only to have conflict..."
In social media posts, Jones suggested that Trinity had not been staying with him and that family members would not let him see her.
Jones told KTLA that Trinity was "full of character, full of life, full of joy."
"She was just the best," he said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that investigators would "spare no efforts to find out what happened."
