6-Year-Old Victim Of Elementary School Shooting Had A Superhero-Themed Funeral

Ken Ruinard / AP

Jacob was on the playground with a teacher and another student during recess when a 14-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at the Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28. Jacob was the only one who was critically wounded in the shooting and died of his injuries in the hospital on Oct. 1.

The 14-year-old, who also allegedly killed his father, was charged with murder.

More than 1,000 people showed up at the Oakland Baptist Church on Tuesday to mourn Jacob, while the church was packed with around 500 mourners, ABC News reported.