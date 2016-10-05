BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

6-Year-Old Victim Of Elementary School Shooting Had A Superhero-Themed Funeral

news

6-Year-Old Victim Of Elementary School Shooting Had A Superhero-Themed Funeral

First-grader Jacob Hall’s family wanted to celebrate his life with a theme that the little superhero buff would have loved.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 5, 2016, at 3:58 p.m. ET

Batman, Superman, and other caped crusaders attended the funeral of 6-year-old Jacob Hall on Tuesday, a week after the first-grader was fatally shot at his South Carolina elementary school.

Jacob was on the playground with a teacher and another student during recess when a 14-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at the Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28. Jacob was the only one who was critically wounded in the shooting and died of his injuries in the hospital on Oct. 1. The 14-year-old, who also allegedly killed his father, was charged with murder. More than 1,000 people showed up at the Oakland Baptist Church on Tuesday to mourn Jacob, while the church was packed with around 500 mourners, ABC News reported.
Ken Ruinard / AP

Jacob was on the playground with a teacher and another student during recess when a 14-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at the Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28. Jacob was the only one who was critically wounded in the shooting and died of his injuries in the hospital on Oct. 1.

The 14-year-old, who also allegedly killed his father, was charged with murder.

More than 1,000 people showed up at the Oakland Baptist Church on Tuesday to mourn Jacob, while the church was packed with around 500 mourners, ABC News reported.

Jacob was dressed as Batman at his funeral. A sticker inside his casket — which was surrounded by flowers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — read “God’s Super Hero."

Dale Hall, dressed as Superman, paid his respects to his little brother at the funeral.
Ken Ruinard / AP

Dale Hall, dressed as Superman, paid his respects to his little brother at the funeral.

Jacob’s family had encouraged everyone to dress like superheroes to celebrate his life with a theme he loved. “I don’t want suits and ties and all that,” Renae Hall, Jacob’s mother, told reporters on Saturday. “There will be a lot of children there and I don’t want it to be scary for them.”

Ken Ruinard / AP

So superheroes from all over the community, including Jacob's teachers and classmates, showed up in capes and masks to honor him.

Rainier Ehrhardt / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

Batman himself turned up in his Batmobile.

Batman has made it to see little Jacob off. #JacobHall #TownvilleStrong
Eryn Rogers @ErynRogersTV

Batman has made it to see little Jacob off. #JacobHall #TownvilleStrong

Reply Retweet Favorite

The "Batman" was John Buckland, the founder of Heroes 4 Higher, who was asked to attend the funeral by Jacob’s family and friends.

He also gave an emotional eulogy for the little boy: “Take what you have learned from Jacob. Let it make you a better husband, a better father, a better brother, a better sister, a better everything."

Ken Ruinard / AP

Some couldn't hold in their tears at the service, including Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams and Jacob's 12-year-old relative, Starr Henderson.

Ken Ruinard / AP
Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP

Jacob's mother, Renae Hall, was the Robin to her son's Batman.

Rainier Ehrhardt / AP

South Carolina police officers also wore superhero T-shirts under their uniforms to show their support.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: EasleyPoliceDepartment
A photo of a few of our officers who are #TownvilleStrong in remembrance #JacobHall today.
Greer, SC Police @GreerPolice

A photo of a few of our officers who are #TownvilleStrong in remembrance #JacobHall today.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT