"It's Not Murder If They're Black": 4chan Poster Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Howard University Students

On Nov. 11, 2015, around 7:28 p.m. ET, a threat to target students at the historically black Howard University was posted on 4chan and Reddit.



"Any niggers left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go...After all, it's not murder if they're black," the online statement read in part.



On Wednesday, John Edgar Rust, a 26-year-old white male who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged by federal agents for allegedly posting the online threat from a Panera Bread restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia.



Rust — who is charged with "transmission in interstate commerce of a communication containing threats to injure the person of another" — faces up to five years in prison if convicted.



The threatening post on 4chan in 2015 included a photo of former University of Missouri President Timothy Wolfe, who had resigned two days earlier following a slew of racially-charged incidents on campus. In the racist rant, the poster sympathized with Wolfe, calling him "the good guy" and blaming "niggers" for "whining and complaining about everything."



The poster then threatened to kill "any niggers left at Howard University after 10."



"And any of those cheapskate niggers who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast. Sure, the po po will take me down, but I'll go out a hero knowing I made the world better," the post stated.



The statement ended by saying, "After all, it's not murder if they're black."



Here's the full post, according to court documents:

Seriously America why are we still putting up with this shit? I mean we might as well just bend over and let the niggers fuck us right in the ass.



And meanwhile they go around whining and complaining about everything as if there's something that's wrong in the world to fix. They're unhappy no matter what. Whining is addicting to them. Good people like this guy have to suffer for it. And now the niggers at other colleges have to do the same thing? And the white people think it's a wonderful thing? Fuck that. What do they have to do, join ISIS before people get it?

I left MU yesterday because I couldn't put it up with it anymore. I go home to MD and what do I see? The same old shit. Turn on the news and it's always the niggers causing trouble everywhere.

So I've decided. Any niggers left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapskate niggers who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast. Sure, the po po will take me down, but I'll get out a hero knowing I made the world better. I just hope at least someone else can see it too and continue the fight.

They were too stupid to know what to do when they got freed. They're too stupid to know what to do now they got rights. Sometimes the best thing to do is to put stupid out of its misery.

After all, it's not murder if they're black.