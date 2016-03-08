15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Set On Fire Outside New Delhi

The girl is fighting for her life in a hospital after sustaining burns over 95% of her body.

Relatives stand on the terrace of a house where the 15-year-old girl was set on fire after being raped near Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India.

A 15-year-old girl was raped and set on fire on the rooftop of her house on Monday in a village near India's capital of New Delhi, the Associated Press reported.

The girl is fighting for her life at a Delhi hospital after sustaining 95% burn injuries, according to several Indian media reports.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man who was found with burn injuries on his hands, the AP reported. He was charged with rape and attempt to murder, among other offenses.

Between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday, the suspect, who lives close to the victim's family, called her to the roof of her house while her family slept in another room, police told the Times of India. He then raped her, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire before fleeing the scene, police said.



Her parents rushed to the rooftop after hearing their daughter's cries. They found her in a critical state.



"There are around 95% burns across her body," a doctor from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital told the Indian Express. "Only the upper portion of her face and head is left, otherwise, every part of her body is charred. Our priority now is to control the infection."



"We are not sure if she will be able to survive for long, despite all medications," a hospital spokesperson told reporters.