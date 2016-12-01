14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Killing His Mother And Younger Brother In Their Sleep

Facebook

Jacob Remaley was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide for killing his mother, Dana Remaley, 46, and his younger brother, Caleb Remaley, in New Stanton, state police said at a press conference Thursday.

Police said Jacob woke up early Wednesday morning, retrieved a firearm from the kitchen, loaded it with a magazine, and went to his mother's bedroom, where he fired one shot into her forehead "from a very short distance away" as she slept.

He then went to his brother's bedroom and did the same, according to police.

Jacob then called 911 and claimed that his father, David Remaley, had left a firearm in his bed in what police believe was an attempt to frame him.

Mutual Aid, an emergency service, first responded to the scene, where they encountered Jacob and provided him with a blanket. They later staged down the road after growing concerned when Jacob went inside the house and retrieved a firearm.

According to police, Jacob then came out of the house with the firearm and began walking down the street. A neighbor spoke to him and de-escalated the situation, resulting in Jacob leaving the firearm on the street, police said.

State troopers who responded to the scene found Jacob in the family's yard with the blanket. Police said he appeared to be "in some sort of shock." They discovered the bodies of his mother and brother inside the house, both of whom appeared to be shot in their beds.

The coroner ruled the cause of both deaths as a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they then contacted the father, who was at work. Authorities were able to quickly dismiss the idea that he was involved in the shootings.

Jacob will undergo mental health evaluation Wednesday and will then be placed in a juvenile detention center following his arraignment, authorities said.