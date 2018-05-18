Here Are Just Some Pictures Of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin And Mitch McConnell Holding Gold

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, took a trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, last year on the same day as the solar eclipse — a trip on a military aircraft that cost taxpayers nearly $33,000. New photos obtained by BuzzFeed News through a Freedom of Information Act request show him and other Republican officials posing with gold bars at the US Bullion Depository.