Here Are Just Some Pictures Of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin And Mitch McConnell Holding Gold

The pictures come from a Freedom of Information Act request connected to last year's trip to Fort Knox to watch the solar eclipse.

By Tarini Parti

Tarini Parti

Posted on May 18, 2018, at 2:11 p.m. ET

Remember when Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin watched the solar eclipse on a controversial trip to Kentucky last year? Well, he also held gold in his hands.

Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, took a trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, last year on the same day as the solar eclipse — a trip on a military aircraft that cost taxpayers nearly $33,000. New photos obtained by BuzzFeed News through a Freedom of Information Act request show him and other Republican officials posing with gold bars at the US Bullion Depository.
Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

Mnuchin also signed his name next to some gold bars.

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also got in on the gold bar action.

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

And a very happy McConnell signed his name, too.

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request
And then Mnuchin and McConnell held a gold bar together.

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

Gold wasn't the only attraction. Mnuchin and Linton got to take in the solar eclipse too, from outside the Search House of the US Bullion Depository.

Jill Westeyn / Via FOIA request

McConnell has had a bit of a moment this month after being attacked as “Cocaine Mitch” by a failed Senate candidate. People on Twitter had thoughts.

about to drop the hottest album of the summer
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

about to drop the hottest album of the summer

i am so sorry
Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair @senatorshoshana

i am so sorry

Here are all the Fort Knox-trip related documents, including more photos:

Download PDF
