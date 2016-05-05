New Trump Finance Chair Has Given Twice As Much To Democrats As To The GOP

Donald Trump has hired a Wall Street tycoon who has donated more than twice as much to Democrats as to Republicans to be his campaign's finance chair, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings.

Trump's campaign announced Thursday that Steve Mnuchin, co-founder of Dune Capital Management and OneWest Bank Group LLC, would serve as the presumptive Republican nominee's national finance chair.

Although Mnuchin has given to Republicans, his financial ties to the Democratic Party and liberal causes appear to be significantly deeper. Overall, Mnuchin has given more than $125,000 since 1998 to candidates and committees that disclose their donors — more than half of which went to Democrats, according to FEC records.

He contributed to Democrats Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Edwards, and Chris Dodd in the 2008 presidential election cycle. He also gave to Obama and Clinton's Senate campaigns, and supported Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.



Beyond his contributions, Mnuchin's past employers don't fall in line with Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mnuchin is a former Goldman Sachs partner and worked for liberal mega-donor George Soros's hedge fund.

He also contributed to a group called America Coming Together, which was largely funded by Soros and unions.

Mnuchin's hiring is likely to further aggravate conservative critics of Trump, who have accused him of adopting the veneer of Republican values to hide a largely Democratic policy philosophy.



