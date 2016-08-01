Koch Network Drops Million In Ads In Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania Senate Races

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -- As the political network affiliated with Charles and David Koch highlighted its focus on Senate races at a retreat, its super PAC released three separate seven-figure ad buys in three Senate races.

The ads, shared first with reporters invited to cover the network's seminar this weekend, will go up in Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, bringing the total that the super PAC, Freedom Partners Action Fund, has spent up to $24 million.

The $1.2 million TV and digital ad buy in Nevada, once again is centered around attacking Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto over Uber. The $1.3 million ad buy in Pennsylvania accuses Katie McGinty of steering subsidies to a "favored few." And the $1.4 million ad in Ohio focuses on Ted Strickland's handling of the state budget during his tenure as governor.

The network has been active in two other Senate races in Indiana and Wisconsin so far.