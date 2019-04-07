Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Is Out

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service....

Trump announced that Kevin K. McAleenan, the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, will become acting secretary.

....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!

It's unclear if Nielsen resigned or was fired.

Nielsen has played a major role in implementing the administration’s key policy priority: immigration enforcement. In his announcement naming her the DHS nominee, President Donald Trump called Nielsen “tremendously qualified.”



But Nielsen was often the target of Trump’s frustrations with the increasing rates of migrant border crossings. That issue appeared to come to a head in the first few months of 2019, when the figures of families crossing the border reached all-time monthly highs. On Thursday, Trump also withdrew the nomination of his acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Ronald Vitiello.

The president often told advisers he didn’t think Nielsen was doing enough on his biggest campaign promise, curbing illegal immigration. But toward the end of 2018, Nielsen spearheaded multiple attempts at dissuading would-be asylum-seekers from crossing the border, first by implementing a ban on asylum for those who crossed the border without authorization, and then by keeping migrants in Mexico as their asylum cases proceeded in the US.



These efforts appeared to win Trump's approval for a period of time following reports in the fall of her impending departure. It appears those moves were not enough to keep her on strong footing with Trump in the end.

More than anything during her tenure, the 46-year-old became the face of a controversial policy enforced at the border last year that separated families from their children under a “zero tolerance” process in which all individuals who crossed the border were to be criminally charged.

Nielsen sparred with media over the policy at a press conference on June 18. At one point, a reporter asked Nielsen if she was “intending for this to play out as this is playing out? Are you intending for parents to be separated from their children? Are you intending to send a message?”

Nielsen shot back: “I find that offensive. No. Because why would I ever create a policy that ever does that.” When the reporter asked if it was perhaps a deterrence, Nielsen said “No.” The day before, Nielsen tweeted that the administration did not have a policy of separating families at the border.