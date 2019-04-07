Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Is Out
Kirstjen Nielsen became the face of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border. The head of customs and border protection will become acting secretary.
Kirstjen Nielsen is out as the Department of Homeland Security secretary, President Donald Trump said.
Trump announced that Kevin K. McAleenan, the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, will become acting secretary.
It's unclear if Nielsen resigned or was fired.
Nielsen has played a major role in implementing the administration’s key policy priority: immigration enforcement. In his announcement naming her the DHS nominee, President Donald Trump called Nielsen “tremendously qualified.”
But Nielsen was often the target of Trump’s frustrations with the increasing rates of migrant border crossings. That issue appeared to come to a head in the first few months of 2019, when the figures of families crossing the border reached all-time monthly highs. On Thursday, Trump also withdrew the nomination of his acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Ronald Vitiello.
The president often told advisers he didn’t think Nielsen was doing enough on his biggest campaign promise, curbing illegal immigration. But toward the end of 2018, Nielsen spearheaded multiple attempts at dissuading would-be asylum-seekers from crossing the border, first by implementing a ban on asylum for those who crossed the border without authorization, and then by keeping migrants in Mexico as their asylum cases proceeded in the US.
These efforts appeared to win Trump's approval for a period of time following reports in the fall of her impending departure. It appears those moves were not enough to keep her on strong footing with Trump in the end.
More than anything during her tenure, the 46-year-old became the face of a controversial policy enforced at the border last year that separated families from their children under a “zero tolerance” process in which all individuals who crossed the border were to be criminally charged.
Nielsen sparred with media over the policy at a press conference on June 18. At one point, a reporter asked Nielsen if she was “intending for this to play out as this is playing out? Are you intending for parents to be separated from their children? Are you intending to send a message?”
Nielsen shot back: “I find that offensive. No. Because why would I ever create a policy that ever does that.” When the reporter asked if it was perhaps a deterrence, Nielsen said “No.” The day before, Nielsen tweeted that the administration did not have a policy of separating families at the border.
But Nielsen’s press conference was a hit within the White House. Namely with Trump, who lauded Nielsen on Twitter the next day, saying that she had done a “fabulous” job “explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want ‘heart’ and security in America!” Trump later told her “great job” during the signing of an order turning back the separations policy.
Nielsen’s connection to the policy also made her the target and ire of many, including protesters, who yelled “Shame!” at her while she was eating at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, in June. High-profile Democratic senators, such as Kamala Harris and Dick Durbin, called on Nielsen to resign following the family separations at the border, arguing that there needed to be responsibility for the policy.
Nielsen was brought into Trump’s orbit by then–White House chief of staff John Kelly, who reportedly protected her from being fired several times. Nielsen worked under Kelly as his chief of staff when Kelly was DHS secretary, and then became his deputy at the White House before being named his replacement at DHS.
Trump himself had, at times, grown frustrated with Nielsen and blamed her for a rise in undocumented immigrants crossing the border, according to the New York Times, which also reported that she drafted a resignation letter in early May after being berated by the president during a cabinet meeting.
Trump reportedly urged his cabinet to do more to seal the border then, and Nielsen believed the criticism to be aimed at her.
Nielsen was already treated with skepticism by some immigration hardliners in Trump’s base when the president nominated her to lead DHS. But she has repeatedly defended Trump’s calls for a wall at the southern border and enforced his immigration policies, including deploying the National Guard to the border in April 2018.
Trump’s support of Nielsen over the summer may have waned as more unauthorized families crossed the border later in the year. At a meeting in early October, Kelly and Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, got into a shouting match over what to do over the issues at the border, with Bolton wanting a tougher approach and criticizing Nielsen for not doing her job. Trump, according to the New York Times, shared Bolton’s view in the argument.
-
Tarini Parti is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Tarini Parti at tarini.parti@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hamed Aleaziz is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Hamed Aleaziz at hamed.aleaziz@buzzfeed.com.