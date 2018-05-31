The Kochs Would Be "Happy To Work With" Kim Kardashian After Her Meeting With Trump

A top official from the political network affiliated with billionaires Charles and David Koch praised Kim Kardashian after her meeting Wednesday with the president on criminal justice issues — a priority for the influential brothers, which the official said they would be open to working on with the reality TV star.

"I think it's great that [President Donald Trump] has been opening up more and more on these issues and talking to Kim Kardashian," Mark Holden, senior vice president of Koch Industries, told BuzzFeed News. He added that Kardashian has been a strong advocate on prison and sentencing reforms, especially in pushing for a pardon for Alice Johnson.

Johnson, a 61-year-old great-grandmother, has been serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. Kardashian went to the White House with the intention of discussing a potential pardon for Johnson.

Holden said the Koch network would be "happy to work with" Kardashian where there's a "common goal and vision."

Already, there's some alignment between Kardashian and the Kochs. One of the lawyers working on Johnson's case, Brittany Barnett, is the cofounder of the Buried Alive Project, which is in part supported by a group affiliated with the Charles Koch Foundation.

Koch Industries, the brothers' corporation, gave its backing to Kardashian's efforts earlier on Wednesday.