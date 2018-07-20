The White House Is Having A Tough Week. Ivanka Trump Is Here To Help.

The president’s daughter has had an especially public week, right as the White House is having an especially messy one.

Ivanka Trump, known to be strategic about her public appearances and the policies she chooses to back, has been front and center this week as the White House deals with the fallout from the president’s continued comments on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

But she’s managed to stay far away from anything related to Russia.

Trump, the president’s daughter who also works as a senior adviser in the West Wing, spoke at length at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting — before the president gave another muddled response to his views on Russian election meddling; sat for an interview on CNBC on Thursday morning from outside the White House; introduced her father later that day at a workforce training event, the president’s only public event that day; and did another interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning.

Her extremely on-message appearances have offered a jarring contrast this week to her father’s confusing responses to still lingering questions about his Monday press conference with President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, as Ivanka Trump continued to focus on workforce training, timed with a previously scheduled executive order signing on the issue, the White House was still trying to answer questions and clarify answers related to the Putin summit.

Although Ivanka Trump has been pushing the same policies — including paid family leave and workforce training — since her father took office, she has seen little legislative success after several trips to Capitol Hill and huddles with lawmakers. Using an executive order instead, she and her father announced a new council and advisory board for workforce training on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she also wanted to give a proof of life so to speak to show people she’s actually doing work in the White House,” said one former White House official on the timing of Trump’s increased public appearances.

Minutes after the president signed the order with his daughter and left the workforce training, however, his press secretary made a big Russia-related announcement on twitter.