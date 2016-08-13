How Trump And Pence Are Doing Their Rallies Is "Totally Unprecedented"

The candidate is running a rock festival circuit of attacks. His running mate is running a "normal" campaign, ignoring chants, and gently trying to smooth things over.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — In the middle of Mike Pence's stump speech attacking Hillary Clinton and highlighting party unity, a woman near the front of the crowd inside the local civic center repeatedly yelled, "The polls are rigged. Trump's going to win!"

Pence ignored her. He pressed forward with his speech, glancing frequently at his notecards behind the podium.

He also ignored the sporadic "lock her up" chants that began in a different corner of the room each time he mentioned Clinton.

He mentioned the "great governor" of Ohio, John Kasich — who has been targeted often in recent weeks by the Trump campaign — and got loud boos from the crowd.

He ignored those, too.

Donald Trump seems to thrive on these kind of interruptions — they often produce some sort of acknowledgement and riff — but they have no effect on Pence.

In every campaign event during a recent swing through Pennsylvania and Ohio, Pence did what Republicans have been begging Trump to do for months: stayed relentlessly on message and talked about a “united party.” But with fewer than 90 days before the election, the GOP presidential ticket feels like two different worlds.

As Trump told the crowd at a rally in Wilmington, N.C., that "the Second Amendment people, maybe there is" something they could do to keep Clinton from appointing justices who could weaken gun rights, Pence in Pennsylvania re-told a romanticized story of getting “the call” from Trump and accepting the vice presidential slot "in a heartbeat."

As Trump proclaimed President Obama the founder of ISIS at an event in Florida, Pence stuck to the usual GOP foreign policy talking points attacking the administration, bringing up the $400 million in cash payment to Iran, Benghazi, and the party’s approach to the Middle East.

"The failed policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton weakened America's place in the world," he said, lowering his voice. "It's undeniable. You know history teaches us that weakness arouses evil… Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's policies of leading from behind; moving red lines; feigning resets with Russia; the rise, rule, and reign of ISIS are a testament to what happens when a weak America stands."

Pence later tried to clean-up Trump comments — as Trump, of course, doubled down on them before walking them back — in an interview with an NBC affiliate, repeating his line on the billionaire’s aversion to political correctness and adding, “Everybody in the country knows exactly what Donald Trump means.”

A Pence aide maintained that both Trump and Pence are saying the same thing. “The language that they use is a reflection of their personality and their styles and how they choose to communicate,” the aide said, adding that the two talk at least once a day if not more often and compare notes on their speeches and audience response.

When Trump makes controversial comments, he encourages Pence to do what he thinks works for him and not to be completely tied to Trump and his statements. “The media isn’t used to having the ticketmates retaining their own styles,” the aide said. “But it speaks to Mr. Trump’s leadership style. He wants strong individuals out there and wants their voices to be heard.”

But the difference between the two styles is jarring.