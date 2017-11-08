This Megadonor Has Spent Millions On Republicans. Now He’s Thinking About Running Against One.

Foster Friess, who was encouraged to run for Senate by Steve Bannon, is launching a listening tour in Wyoming to decide if he could be more influential inside Congress.

Republican megadonor Foster Friess was busy writing checks to GOP candidates, contemplating the future of health care, and getting coffee with liberals for his campaign to “restore civility” in politics last month, when he got an unexpected call from President Trump adviser and provocateur Steve Bannon.

“I get this call, 'Foster would you consider running against [Wyoming Sen. John] Barrasso?' And I said, ‘What’s your name?’ ‘Steve Bannon?’ Because we’re pretty much strangers, it kind of struck me as how did he even get my name or my number?”

Friess, a multimillionaire investor, is now launching a "listening tour" to help him decide whether he should challenge Barrasso — his "personal friend" and "hero" — in a GOP primary, he told BuzzFeed News in a 90-minute, wide-ranging interview this week.

Insisting his decision won’t have much to do with Bannon or Barrasso, the 77-year-old who has financed and advised GOP presidential candidates and groups for years is becoming more overtly involved in politics, following a wave of wealthy businessmen, including Trump, taking an interest in elected office.

Friess, who has given at least $3.4 million in disclosed federal contributions since the 2012 election cycle, referred repeatedly to Washington as the “kingdom” and the rest of the US as “colonies.” He was careful not to criticize Trump and the Republican Party too much, but said Congress should be doing more on health care reform; foreign policy in the Middle East; investigating the “Uranium One” deal, which gave Russia a financial stake in US uranium production; and, more broadly, improving the political divisions within the country. He also wants to get to the bottom of the funding for the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as “antifa”— which he believes led to this summer’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The question is, can I be more effective if I’m the US senator to promote health care reform, or if I’m just a guy out on top of a fence post yelling at myself?” said Friess, dressed in a suit and tie, but still easily distinguishable in the lobby of the Sofitel Hotel in Manhattan with his signature cowboy boots and mink cowboy hat.

“So that’s one of the evaluations,” he said. “But there’s also a number of instances that have occurred in the last three to four weeks which have also me nudged me toward the decision to run.”

Friess was referring specifically to Iraqi government forces seizing part of Kurdish-controlled territory, following the Kurds’ vote for independence in September. “We have betrayed the Kurds like you can’t believe,” he said, explaining the considerations for his Senate bid. Friess has paid close attention to the Kurds’ struggle in the last several years, traveling to the region and pushing the US to support their forces. “How is it possible that these people stuck by us, they help us fight ISIS, they lost thousands and many more wounded, and then we say we’re not going to chose sides?”

A Bannon ally confirmed that Bannon encouraged Friess to run in a phone call and brought up the Kurds as an issue Friess could create more awareness about as a senator.

Friess, a born-again Christian and major philanthropist, could serve as a threat to Barrasso if he self-funds a bid. He’s already shown his willingness to spend for candidates he believes in — he was the primary backer for Rick Santorum’s 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns. Friess and his wife, Lynn, who are well-known in Wyoming, famously gave away $70,000 to the nonprofit of choice for every attendee at their joint 70th birthday party for a total price tag of $7.7 million.

Friess is also known, however, for a joke he made about contraception on MSNBC in 2012. “This contraception thing, my gosh, it's so inexpensive,” Friess told host Andrea Mitchell. “You know, back in my days, they'd use Bayer aspirin for contraceptives. The gals put it between their knees and it wasn't that costly.” He apologized for the comment soon after, but it had already quickly spread as a Democratic talking point.

Barrasso, on the other hand, fits more of the typical mould of a Republican senator. He was first appointed to his seat in 2007, and has easily won reelection twice. He is now a member of GOP leadership, and has $5 million in his campaign coffers, a decent starting point with Friess — as well as Blackwater founder Erik Prince — debating a primary challenge against him. A source familiar with Prince’s plans said Prince would likely defer to Friess if he decides to run.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that I’m a huge fan of John Barrasso. The Christian community feels that under his leadership of the platform committee, that it was the most God-fearing platform that the Republican Party had ever put out,” Friess said, stressing that “it’s not so much that I’m running against him; I’m just saying, look, here are some things that I think need to have happened.”