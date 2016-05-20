Dems Drop $1 Million Attack Ad Campaign On Toomey Featuring Wall Street, Cats

Both candidates in Pennsylvania's Senate race are being attacked from a populist angle.

Democratic outside group Senate Majority PAC is launching its first TV ad buy in Pennsylvania, attacking Sen. Pat Toomey for his connections to Wall Street.

The ad, which was first shared with BuzzFeed News, opens with two cats scratching each others' backs. "You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours," a narrator says in the 30-second spot. "You know what it means. So does Pat Toomey. Toomey got rich working on Wall Street. Then he got elected and kept working, for Wall Street."

The ad, which is backed by $1.2 million, goes on to slam Toomey -- who worked in investment banking before being elected to Congress -- for supporting measures to repeal provisions in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform legislation.

“If Pat Toomey had his way, millionaires would pay less in taxes while working families paid more, and big banks would have free rein to continue their risky practices that crashed the economy,” said Shripal Shah in a statement, noting that Toomey has received more than $2.5 million in campaign contributions from the securities and investment industry. “Toomey’s agenda is great for Wall Street, but it’s wrong for Pennsylvania.”

The ad will air on cable and broadcast in the Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton media markets.

Recent polls show Toomey in a dead heat with Democrat Katie McGinty.

Republicans are using a similar line of attack against the former state environmental protection secretary who went on to work in the private sector.

“In state government, Katie McGinty helped steer millions of tax dollars to benefit corporations,” a narrator says in a recent ad released by Toomey's campaign. “Those corporations later hired her. Some closed their plants, killing Pennsylvania jobs. But McGinty? She still got paid."



