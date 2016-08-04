Poem: "Aubade With Sage And Lemon" By Tarfia Faizullah

"A few / more minutes, love, / he said, a few more / hours."

First I said, yes, here

by the light. The dark

has its own blindfold,

the pearls of the eyes

of anyone who will leave

you—sprig of sage





for your hair, he said.

Rind of lemon for

your fingers, and la

ilaha illallah I whistled,

though the dawn eats

its own faith, rubs aromatics





into the question of what

comes after the next air raid

or bombing or shooting

and the morning is blank

and the sun shines down

on another blatant river





of limbs. First I said,

tomorrow, then, now,

I’ll leave now, while

it’s still safe. A few

more minutes, love,

he said, a few more





hours. Just trust,

he said. I said yes

to the sprig of sage

and the rind of lemon

until the uniformed man

smiled and raised his gun





higher towards the sound

a human body makes

when it’s about to fly.

I made no sound

but the sound a wraith

makes as it starves





itself goodbye.

I said sprig, said rind—

and watched him die.

First I begged, grave.

Then I said, above.

and lifted what was





left of my wing higher.