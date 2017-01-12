Alt-Right Trolls Tried To Harass An Asian Woman Online But Couldn't Identify Her

The original tweet of the camera footage that tagged Truong's handle is still up. It's been retweeted almost 5,000 times.

Truong recently published an article on the Washington Post detailing what happened to her.

"The woman at the hearing wasn’t me," she wrote. "I wasn’t there, and I don’t know who she is. What we have in common is that we’re both women, and we’re both Asian. However, that should not be enough grounds for people to jump to dangerous conclusions."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Truong.