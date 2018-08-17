Massively Famous YouTuber Lele Pons Now Has An Exclusive Record Deal With Universal Music Group

People are angry with the music giant for offering a major opportunity to someone who they say is already famous and whose musical ability could be inferior to undiscovered talent.

On Wednesday, the music label giant announced the deal by welcoming the YouTuber to their "family" of musicians.

The news of the deal was also preplanned with the release of her first single and music video backed by UMG, "Celoso," on Friday.

Within hours, the Spanish-language song and video has already amassed over half a million views.

Pons has nearly 11 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, 1.89 million followers on Twitter, and 26.8 million followers on Instagram.