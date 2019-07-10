A YouTuber Is Defending A Photo Of Herself Riding A Horse In Water After She Was Accused Of Endangering The Animal

YouTuber and influencer Kristen Hancher — she's got 5.8 million Instagram followers, with more than 1 million subscribers — is reassuring critics that the horse she was pictured riding in a recent Instagram post was not harmed in the making of the content.



"Kristen is an animal lover," a rep for Hancher, who asked to be unnamed, told BuzzFeed News. The rep's statement was in response to fury from commenters suggesting Hancher endangered the horse she's saddled on, in open water, in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.



"The horse was safe at all times," the rep added, claiming that a guide was assisting the 20-year-old and horse during the entire photo shoot in Anguilla. "There were no waves and nothing that could have endangered the horse."

Still, within one day, the post was flooded some 7,600 comments that included all kinds of revulsion. Some were upset with how she's "riding" the horse, some were concerned with the horse's well-being in the water.

Some have accused her of "animal abuse."