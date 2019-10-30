A Canadian woman named Chantal is facing intense criticism over a Halloween-themed mukbang video she posted last week. In the video, she is seen eating while discussing an infamous mass suicide when a flash of a dead body covered by a sheet appears.

Chantal, whose YouTube channel is called Foodie Beauty, told BuzzFeed News she's not the only creator who's making this genre of "true crime mukbang" content. Mukbang is a video trend in which a host eats copious amounts of food while discussing a topic.

Furthermore, Chantal said, her choice to show the graphic image is "nothing more than you would see on the 5 o'clock news."

Still, some YouTube community members are calling Chantal's video repugnant. Some people are trying to report it so that it can be taken down.

Her video has also caused discussions about "true crime mukbang" videos overall, which, as Chantal mentioned, other more successful channels have been making for some time.