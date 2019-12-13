This week's newsletter: YouTube somehow put out an even worse "Rewind" video than in years before, and a former weddings influencer shows us how to transition into a divorce influencer.

This is Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I miss YouTube’s bad year-end Rewind videos

YouTube has released its year-end “rewind” video for 2019. It makes one every year featuring its most popular content creators and its most-watched videos. The videos are usually produced in a hokey way with a poorly written script that’s barely strung together. Every year, the video gets brutally trolled. In 2017, it featured “Despacito,” the “Floor Is Lava challenge,” and Logan Paul right before his “suicide forest” debacle (yikes). That video was downvoted 2.2 million times. Last year, it featured Cardi B, BTS, and ASMR. That one got downvoted a whopping 17 million times (compared to just 2.7 million thumbs-ups). This year, YouTube acknowledged how much its annual videos are hated, and tried to put one out that was unlike any of the ones from years prior.

“In 2018 we made something you didn’t like. So in 2019, let’s see what you DID like,” read an opening title card. The video then jumps into a top 10 slideshow of the most-liked content on the platform this year. And that’s it. That’s the whole year-end video. My coworker Lauren Strapagiel called it essentially a WatchMojo slideshow, and I couldn’t agree more. And, in online poetic justice, this year’s more self-aware attempt is already being massively downvoted. (There are 7.2 million thumbs-downs versus 2.9 million thumbs-ups so far.) It’s also making everyone — including me — strangely nostalgic for the good old days. I miss the bad stuff. People miss the bad stuff.

YouTube

Some are even going back to the 2018 video to reminisce. In comparison, they said, this bad video isn’t so bad! “At least they tried,” commenters wrote.

YouTube

YouTube essentially said, “Oh, you guys hated that stuff? Well, here are some clips we slapped together.” Somehow, that made people even more frustrated. Others are simply tickled by the fact that YouTube can’t seem to make a video that its community likes on its own platform. I reached out to the company for comment.

YouTube

As a YouTube consumer and observer myself, I just want the Big People at YouTube HQ to hear this: If you can’t or don’t want to produce a year-end reflection video that’s both spirited and coherent...give us the bad stuff. In hindsight, the videos don’t seem that bad after all. In fact, maybe they’re becoming cult status. Scratch that — make them worse! Just jumble a bunch of dialogue together and cut them into sequences that don’t make any sense. Absurdism is art after all, and cool internet kids love that shit. A bit tangentially, but this all also made me nostalgic for the time BuzzFeed wrote whole articles (I wrote some of them) dedicated to a single YouTube video going viral. Those were simpler times.

How to brand-pivot from wedding influencer to divorce influencer and be accepted as authentic...or something close to it