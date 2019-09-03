Brooke Houts, the YouTuber who uploaded a partially edited prank video last month with clips showing her smacking and spitting on her dog, will not be charged with animal cruelty, Los Angeles police told BuzzFeed News.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that the case against Houts is officially closed after its Animal Cruelty Task force determined "there was no crime" committed against her Doberman.

"Animal Task Force looked into the matter — obviously they saw the video the public had seen. They determined it didn't rise to the level of animal cruelty," police told BuzzFeed News.

In early August, Houts drew immediate and widespread anger online after viewers noticed an early upload of a video of what they believed was abuse against her dog. The first version was quickly pulled from her channel and replaced with a version with those clips edited out.



(Warning: Scenes from this video are disturbing.)

