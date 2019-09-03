Police Will Not Charge Brooke Houts, The YouTuber Caught Hitting Her Dog In An Unedited Video, With Animal Abuse
"[The Animal Cruelty Task Force] determined it didn't rise to the level of animal cruelty," the LAPD told BuzzFeed News.
Brooke Houts, the YouTuber who uploaded a partially edited prank video last month with clips showing her smacking and spitting on her dog, will not be charged with animal cruelty, Los Angeles police told BuzzFeed News.
A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that the case against Houts is officially closed after its Animal Cruelty Task force determined "there was no crime" committed against her Doberman.
"Animal Task Force looked into the matter — obviously they saw the video the public had seen. They determined it didn't rise to the level of animal cruelty," police told BuzzFeed News.
In early August, Houts drew immediate and widespread anger online after viewers noticed an early upload of a video of what they believed was abuse against her dog. The first version was quickly pulled from her channel and replaced with a version with those clips edited out.
(Warning: Scenes from this video are disturbing.)
As concern increased online, the LAPD's Animal Cruelty Task Force reviewed the video and opened an investigation into possible animal abuse.
At the time, Houts denied she was abusing her Doberman in a lengthy statement she wrote and shared on the Notes app.
"I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form," she stated.
She said the deleted version of her YouTube upload was "uncut," adding that the deleted scenes were just her "playing up [her] mood" with her dog.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.