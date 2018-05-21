This Guy Refused To Give Up His Louis Vuitton Bag To An Armed Robber 'Cause He "Worked Hard" For It

Kluting told BuzzFeed News he was out running errands and shopping on May 14 when he decided to walk home.

"I took the same route that I've walked home hundreds of times," he said.

Kluting saw a man approaching him and it set off alarms in him instantly, he recalled.

"It's like a premonition when you feel a threat," he said. And his instincts were unfortunately correct.

Kluting said the man covered his mouth with a bandana and pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it directly at him. The robber then demanded Kluting hand over a Louis Vuitton bag he was carrying that day.