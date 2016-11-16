A Grandma Accidentally Texted A Teen About Her Thanksgiving Plans And He's Now Invited
"Your grandma" is everyone's grandma tbh.
This is 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, who lives in Phoenix. He told BuzzFeed News he recently and unexpectedly made a new "friend" over text.
On Tuesday, he somehow got looped into a group text from an unknown number detailing Thanksgiving dinner plans that included family members "Amanda" and "Justin." Hinton was confused and asked who these people were. The texter identified herself as "your grandma."
Hinton told BuzzFeed News he thought it was his grandmother texting him, but to verify, he asked for a photo.
Turns out: not his grandmother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hinton then laughed, and responded with his own selfie letting her know she'd reached the wrong grandson. But he asked if he could still have a seat at the table on Thanksgiving. Your Grandma said, "Of course you can."
He shared the exchange on Twitter, where people have fallen in love with the random and hilarious exchange.
People are really rooting for this Thanksgiving dinner to go down.
ADVERTISEMENT
And are really feeling the sentiment that grandmas "feed every one."
BuzzFeed News has learned "Amanda" is the 23-year-old girlfriend to the actual grandson, named Brandon. They asked not to include their last names. And Your Grandma? Her name is Wanda. They all live in Mesa, Arizona.
Amanda says they're texting Hinton "right now" to coordinate real, potential plans. "Hey, another plate on Thanksgiving is always great," Hinton said.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.