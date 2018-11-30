YouPorn Has Banned Starbucks Coffee In All Of Its Offices In Response To Starbucks Banning Porn On Its Wi-Fi

The popular porn site YouPorn has banned all Starbucks products from its offices in retaliation for Starbucks banning anyone from using free in-store Wi-Fi to watch porn starting in 2019.

And in true petty — or marketing — form, YouPorn's Starbucks ban will also take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

An internal memo sent from the vice president of the porn-sharing company, Charlie Hughes, with the subject line "UPDATED COMPANY POLICY," announced the ban to employees on Thursday.

"In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, Starbucks products will officially be banned from the YouPorn offices, effective January 1st, 2019," the memo read.

Anyone who might take issue with the ban can "see your direct manager," Hughes added.