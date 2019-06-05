A Couple From Texas Mysteriously Died Days Apart From Each Other While Vacationing In Fiji

Authorities in the US and Fiji are investigating a bizarre and tragic case involving a young, healthy couple who died days apart from each other while on vacation to the island country late last month.



Michelle and David Paul, from Fort Worth, Texas, were taken to a local hospital soon after arriving in Fiji on May 22, the country's ministry of health and medical services told CBS News. Their conditions only worsened while in care.



Tracey Calanog, Michelle's sister-in-law, confirmed their deaths to BuzzFeed News. She said Michelle died first, and David's death followed days after.



It's unclear what illness or illnesses the couple may have contracted and what caused their deaths. Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services is currently working with local police forensics and the CDC to investigate, CBS News reported.

The couple were parents to a 2-year-old boy, and David also had a daughter from another relationship. They were reportedly fit and in good health.



"They are remarkable people and such a loving couple who cares immensely about family, especially their children," said Calanog.

Calanog said she and their extended family are coming together to care for Michelle and David's family. The couple's dog, Zooey, was previously left at an unknown kennel and they've since been able to locate and take her into their care.

