People Are Cracking Up Over How This Woman And Her Boyfriend Hilariously Duped Her Dad's Security Camera

This is 20-year-old Ana Rosell and her boyfriend, Yasser Santana, from Miami. Recently, Rosell's dad purchased a camera from Amazon to monitor the front door of their house since it doesn't have a peephole.

The camera, which is hidden inside one of the many plants on their front porch, alerts her dad any time anyone approaches their door.

Last Thursday when her dad installed it, he let Rosell know of the camera as she was leaving the house for a date with her boyfriend.