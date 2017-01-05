BuzzFeed News

This Teen's Dog Had Black Pups And People Are Calling For A "Maury" Pupternity Test

"Man not even these dogs loyal."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

This is 19-year-old Jacqueline Arguello and her dog, Mocca, from Pharr, Texas. Mocca recently met the love of her life* and together they had babies.

Jacqueline Arguello

Mocca recently gave birth to a litter of adorable, healthy pups. However, Arguello and her family were confused when one after another, the puppies came out with different, dark shades of fur.

"When I saw her first baby be born, I thought it was funny that [the baby] was black," she told BuzzFeed News.

"And then the next one was black, and the next, and the next!" she recalled.

Arguello said she and her parents started speculating if Mocca had snuck out and bred with another dog somehow. As far as the Arguellos knew, the poodle whom Mocca met and fell in love with* was the first dog she's ever had contact with.

*Again, can't confirm. But here they are playing together and appearing to fall in love.

"He was the only dog we let her be around, so we knew he was the baby daddy," she explained.

About two weeks later, she was pregnant. And because both dogs had light-colored fur, she expected "super white puppies."

Arguello joked about the idea that Mocca possibly stepped out on her beau and was impregnated by another baby daddy by tweeting a scene from the show Maury. Her tweet has been retweeted nearly 50,000 times.

jayquilen @jackiearg_

This is my dog &amp; her baby daddy... &amp; this is my dog &amp; her babies.

People were immediately invested in a possible pup paternity drama and reacted appropriately.

Twitter: @babythorgainzzz

There were storylines and outcomes already imagined for the new parents.

@jackiearg_ can I take custody of one of the pups if he files for divorce
fleshy soft @fleshsoftenerr

@jackiearg_ can I take custody of one of the pups if he files for divorce

morgan @1975morgans

@jackiearg_

@jackiearg_ "you are not the father"
joey🇵🇷 @JoeeVaz

@jackiearg_ "you are not the father"

(Although someone did point out that light-furred dogs who carry the dark-fur gene can produce dark-furred babies.)

@BeauKai__

@jackiearg_

Arguello does not plan on actually getting a paternity test done — she's simply enjoying her beautiful new puppies and laughing at everyone's responses.

"I'm just happy we have beautiful healthy pups and eventually we'll see if they look like daddy," she said, laughing.

CORRECTION

Two light-furred dogs with a recessive dark-furred gene can produce dark-furred puppies. An earlier version of this post misrepresented the genetic inheritance process.

