BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Cleveland Cavaliers' Janitors, Food Vendors, And Police Are All Getting A Championship Ring

news

Cleveland Cavaliers' Janitors, Food Vendors, And Police Are All Getting A Championship Ring

Recognition for everyday MVPs.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on September 29, 2016, at 3:39 p.m. ET

Dan Gilbert, the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reportedly giving a 2016 championship ring to employees who work for the team and their home arena.

According to Cleveland.com, more than 1,000 full-time and part-time employees in the organization will receive the newest NBA championship ring.While it&#x27;s not every employee, this does include seat ushers, ticketers, janitors, security guards, and local police officers.
Jason Miller / Getty Images

According to Cleveland.com, more than 1,000 full-time and part-time employees in the organization will receive the newest NBA championship ring.

While it's not every employee, this does include seat ushers, ticketers, janitors, security guards, and local police officers.

The gesture will cost an estimated $1 million or more. Folks got a preview of the blingy title ring earlier this month.

A sneak peek at Cleveland's first championship ring since 1964, from Richard Jefferson's SnapChat account. #Cavs
Hayden Grove @H_Grove

A sneak peek at Cleveland's first championship ring since 1964, from Richard Jefferson's SnapChat account. #Cavs

Reply Retweet Favorite

People can't believe it, and are applauding Gilbert for his thoughtfulness.

DAN GILBERT REALLY GIVING EVERY &amp; ANYBODY WHO WORKED AT THE Q AH CAVS CHAMPIONSHIP RING , EVEN THE JANITORS . HE BLESSIN FOLKS
Julio @1DowdyHendrix

DAN GILBERT REALLY GIVING EVERY &amp; ANYBODY WHO WORKED AT THE Q AH CAVS CHAMPIONSHIP RING , EVEN THE JANITORS . HE BLESSIN FOLKS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shoutout to the Cavs owner, guy giving a championship ring to EVERYONE even the janitors #Respect
Yabarank_ @Yabarank_

Shoutout to the Cavs owner, guy giving a championship ring to EVERYONE even the janitors #Respect

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone that works at the Q gets a special championship ring from the cavs even the hot dog guy. How nice
Matthew S. Moser @moser_official

Everyone that works at the Q gets a special championship ring from the cavs even the hot dog guy. How nice

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others in the Cleveland area are excited for... other reasons.

Gonna be hitting every pawn shop in Cleveland to get my own Cavs championship ring.
Justin Hustle @justinhustle

Gonna be hitting every pawn shop in Cleveland to get my own Cavs championship ring.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Plottin to IG my uncle's Cavs championship ring lol
nevaRWilliams @nevaRWilliams

Plottin to IG my uncle's Cavs championship ring lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here is exclusive live footage of Gilbert's giving-spree:

No, but seriously, if anyone of you Cavs employees is not really feeling your ring, my contact information is listed at the bottom. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Harpo Studios

No, but seriously, if anyone of you Cavs employees is not really feeling your ring, my contact information is listed at the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT