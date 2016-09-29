Cleveland Cavaliers' Janitors, Food Vendors, And Police Are All Getting A Championship Ring
Recognition for everyday MVPs.
Dan Gilbert, the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reportedly giving a 2016 championship ring to employees who work for the team and their home arena.
The gesture will cost an estimated $1 million or more. Folks got a preview of the blingy title ring earlier this month.
People can't believe it, and are applauding Gilbert for his thoughtfulness.
While others in the Cleveland area are excited for... other reasons.
Here is exclusive live footage of Gilbert's giving-spree:
