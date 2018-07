"This yodeling kid done yodeled his way to performing at Coachella. What in tarnation?"

Viral, Ellen Show –certified sensation Mason "Yodeling Walmart Kid" Ramsey will apparently be performing at Coachella, which kicks off Friday and continues next weekend.

On Friday, Ramsey shared an Instagram photo with the caption, "Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella."

Sources told TMZ that the 11-year-old will be performing alongside headliners like Whethan for the first weekend, and he has interest from Post Malone for the second.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Ramsey and Coachella.