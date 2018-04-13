BuzzFeed News

Yodeling Walmart Kid Will Apparently Perform At Coachella

"This yodeling kid done yodeled his way to performing at Coachella. What in tarnation?"

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on April 13, 2018, at 1:56 p.m. ET

Viral, Ellen Show–certified sensation Mason "Yodeling Walmart Kid" Ramsey will apparently be performing at Coachella, which kicks off Friday and continues next weekend.

On Friday, Ramsey shared an Instagram photo with the caption, "Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella."

Sources told TMZ that the 11-year-old will be performing alongside headliners like Whethan for the first weekend, and he has interest from Post Malone for the second.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Ramsey and Coachella.

The reported surprise appearance at the music festival is not only significant because Ramsey is a talented and charming yodeler, but because people all over the internet have been joking about this for some time.

imagine me and the yodel kid at coachella and when he hits that “daaaddddddyyyyy” i hit the hardest fucking whip you’ve ever seen
ryan @yeetztweetz

imagine me and the yodel kid at coachella and when he hits that “daaaddddddyyyyy” i hit the hardest fucking whip you’ve ever seen

"I hope the yodeling walmart boy makes a guest appearance at coachella next weekend," YouTuber and actor Jenn McAllister tweeted last week.

I hope the yodeling walmart boy makes a guest appearance at coachella next weekend
Jenn McAllister @jennmcallister

I hope the yodeling walmart boy makes a guest appearance at coachella next weekend

We did it!

One of the Coachella headliners should bring out the yodeling walmart boy... jus imagine: The Weeknd starts playing Wicked Games. You faintly hear it. “ʸᵒ ᵈᵉ ᶫᵉ ʰᵒᵒ ʸᵒ ᵈᵉ ᶫᵃʸ” He rises up on a platform, boots glistening in the Palm Springs night. The crowd erupts.
J @JackJ

One of the Coachella headliners should bring out the yodeling walmart boy... jus imagine: The Weeknd starts playing Wicked Games. You faintly hear it. “ʸᵒ ᵈᵉ ᶫᵉ ʰᵒᵒ ʸᵒ ᵈᵉ ᶫᵃʸ” He rises up on a platform, boots glistening in the Palm Springs night. The crowd erupts.

We realized an actual Twitter joke.

Listen. If yodeling walmart kid doesnt get added to the Coachella line up ima be mad😤
Gabriel Belmonte @Gab1234a2

Listen. If yodeling walmart kid doesnt get added to the Coachella line up ima be mad😤

Congrats, everyone.

rt if you think the yodeling Walmart boy should preform at Coachella this year
Olivia Vargus @livvargus

rt if you think the yodeling Walmart boy should preform at Coachella this year

This is social media activism!

if the yodeling boy doesn’t become one of the coachella headliners i’m not going
Sophie @sophie_mhj

if the yodeling boy doesn’t become one of the coachella headliners i’m not going

Yodeling boy should have a set at Coachella
Fat ass kelly price @jennimullis_

Yodeling boy should have a set at Coachella

Everyone else just learning the news, and realizing the same, is like, "what is going on?"

This yodeling kid done yodeled his way to performing at Coachella. What in tarnation?
Briyonce @imbriyonce

This yodeling kid done yodeled his way to performing at Coachella. What in tarnation?

This is life now. In any case, big congrats to Lil' Hank Williams!

