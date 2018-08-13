People Are Trying To Keep Up With WTF Is Allegedly Going On With Azealia Banks, Grimes, And Elon Musk
Is Azealia walking around opening Elon’s cupboards, rummaging through his drawers, and eating his food right now?
Soooooooooooooooooooooooo Azealia Banks is claiming she waited in Los Angeles “for days” for Grimes to show up so that they could collaborate.
In a series of recent Instagram stories, Banks said she flew out to LA with the intention of working with the singer, but had instead been camped out, alone, at Grimes’ boyfriend Elon Musk’s house — an experience Banks compared to a “real life episode of Get Out.” If you’re already completely exhausted by 2018, I’m tired, too.
The image of the rapper stuck inside Musk’s home, with him, alone, was not something most of us were prepared to handle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Because it’s just really fucking funny?
People can’t help but imagine how it all went down. Like, Banks just sitting, impatiently, for days, alone.
And how she’d help herself to Musk’s hospitality.
And walk around his house opening cupboards and drawers, and helping herself to his food.
ADVERTISEMENT
Someone joked Grimes had set Banks up and was privately watching it all unfold with secret cameras.
What Musk might have come home to on the first day:
How Grimes might have reacted when/if she finally showed up:
ADVERTISEMENT
“Azealia Banks looking for Grimes in Elon’s house”:
What would happen when/if the three of them finally converged:
And how Banks would make her exit:
Aren’t we all trapped inside Elon Musk’s home?
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Banks’s representatives for more information.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.