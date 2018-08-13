BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Trying To Keep Up With WTF Is Allegedly Going On With Azealia Banks, Grimes, And Elon Musk

news

People Are Trying To Keep Up With WTF Is Allegedly Going On With Azealia Banks, Grimes, And Elon Musk

Is Azealia walking around opening Elon’s cupboards, rummaging through his drawers, and eating his food right now?

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 6:31 p.m. ET

Soooooooooooooooooooooooo Azealia Banks is claiming she waited in Los Angeles “for days” for Grimes to show up so that they could collaborate.

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

In a series of recent Instagram stories, Banks said she flew out to LA with the intention of working with the singer, but had instead been camped out, alone, at Grimes’ boyfriend Elon Musk’s house — an experience Banks compared to a “real life episode of Get Out.” If you’re already completely exhausted by 2018, I’m tired, too.

Instagram

In an interview with Business Insider on Monday, Banks said she arrived at one of Musk’s homes Friday and departed Sunday.

“I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his [ass] after that tweet,” she said. “He was stressed and red in the face.”

The image of the rapper stuck inside Musk’s home, with him, alone, was not something most of us were prepared to handle.

azealia banks wandering around elon musk's house alone right now is too 2018 to handle
ENIGMA pop star is fun, Joanne peaked at #1! @rossleonardy

azealia banks wandering around elon musk's house alone right now is too 2018 to handle

Reply Retweet Favorite
thinking about Azealia Banks sitting in Elon musk’s house waiting for grimes to get home
nicky @tropicocunt

thinking about Azealia Banks sitting in Elon musk’s house waiting for grimes to get home

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Because it’s just really fucking funny?

azealia banks waiting at elon musk’s house for days while grimes is nowhere to be found is the funniest fuckifn thing i’ve ever heard who’s controlling the simulation
marissa @mysteryof1ove

azealia banks waiting at elon musk’s house for days while grimes is nowhere to be found is the funniest fuckifn thing i’ve ever heard who’s controlling the simulation

Reply Retweet Favorite

People can’t help but imagine how it all went down. Like, Banks just sitting, impatiently, for days, alone.

azealia banks sitting in elon musk’s house for the third day in a row while she waits for grimes
ethical cum farmer @thottielamottie

azealia banks sitting in elon musk’s house for the third day in a row while she waits for grimes

Reply Retweet Favorite

And how she’d help herself to Musk’s hospitality.

Azealia Banks at Elon Musk House when he forgets to give her a blanket
Anal Eaze Keating 🧠🦗(Mother @ House of Anal) @deaddilf69

Azealia Banks at Elon Musk House when he forgets to give her a blanket

Reply Retweet Favorite

And walk around his house opening cupboards and drawers, and helping herself to his food.

azealia banks eating all of elon musks food as she waits for grimes to return
rainbeaux @rainbeauxlayne

azealia banks eating all of elon musks food as she waits for grimes to return

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone joked Grimes had set Banks up and was privately watching it all unfold with secret cameras.

grimes watching azealia banks on her house cameras while azealia banks sleeps on the floor with no a blanket
omar Ⓥ @OMIEPOP

grimes watching azealia banks on her house cameras while azealia banks sleeps on the floor with no a blanket

Reply Retweet Favorite

What Musk might have come home to on the first day:

elon musk: honey i’m home! azealia:
haley @dummyassbinch

elon musk: honey i’m home! azealia:

Reply Retweet Favorite

How Grimes might have reacted when/if she finally showed up:

Grimes pretending she didn’t know Azealia Banks was at her house all weekend.
Nadia Oh @NadiaOhYo

Grimes pretending she didn’t know Azealia Banks was at her house all weekend.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Who said this was Grimes finally showing up to meet Azealia Banks at Elon Musk’s House?
Mike T @majtague

Who said this was Grimes finally showing up to meet Azealia Banks at Elon Musk’s House?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

“Azealia Banks looking for Grimes in Elon’s house”:

Azealia Banks looking for Grimes in Elon’s house
Matt @mttspdfr

Azealia Banks looking for Grimes in Elon’s house

Reply Retweet Favorite

What would happen when/if the three of them finally converged:

Azealia Banks, Grimes, and Elon Musk this weekend at Elon’s mansion
Dad Girls Club @KimCordashian

Azealia Banks, Grimes, and Elon Musk this weekend at Elon’s mansion

Reply Retweet Favorite

And how Banks would make her exit:

azealia banks leaving her goodbye note in elon musk’s mansion later today
ty olin @abilittyl

azealia banks leaving her goodbye note in elon musk’s mansion later today

Reply Retweet Favorite
Azealia Banks please set up some Home Alone traps in Elon Musk's house before you leave.
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw @Hello_Tailor

Azealia Banks please set up some Home Alone traps in Elon Musk's house before you leave.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Aren’t we all trapped inside Elon Musk’s home?

in many ways we are all trapped in Elon Musk’s house
JuanPa @jpbrammer

in many ways we are all trapped in Elon Musk’s house

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Banks’s representatives for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT