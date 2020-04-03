The World Health Organization Is Working With A Popular Robot Influencer To Help Battle The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

The World Health Organization is teaming up with a popular CGI influencer named Knox Frost to help spread safe COVID-19 practices and solicit donations. Yes, that is a real sentence I just wrote.

According to a rep for the social media marketing company Influential, the collaboration is a part of WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. BuzzFeed News has also learned that the work behind Frost's campaign for WHO will be pro bono.

"Through this partnership with WHO, [Knox is] ensuring the message to stay home, stay healthy, and to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund reaches even the youngest generations," the rep said. "While Knox Frost may be a virtual human, he’s making a real world impact during this time of need."



Frost is known as a "virtual influencer," aka a personality on social media that's completely digital. He takes after the likes of other stunt projects that have cropped up in the last few years like Lil Miquela and Blawko.



Frost is supposed to personify a 20-year-old male from Atlanta and currently has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

In early February, he — or, er, the humans behind the bot — had already began posting coronavirus-related photos and captions.