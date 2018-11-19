The Woman Charged In The Viral Homeless GoFundMe Scam Claims She Was Duped

The attorney for a woman charged with using a fake feel-good story involving a homeless veteran to allegedly scam people into donating more than $400,000 to a GoFundMe campaign says she was duped into participating.

In an interview with ABC News last week, New Jersey–based attorney James Gerrow said his client, Kate McClure, was "a bit naive" and that she'd been under the control of her now-ex-boyfriend Mark D'Amico. She now claims she was being used by D'Amico and Johnny Bobbit, the homeless man who prosecutors say was also in on the scam.

“She’s a bit naive, and she’s come out of a troubled relationship," Gerrow said. "And now she was with D’Amico, who [is] 10 or 11 years her senior, and she was under his influence."

"And all of this occurred because of her trust in D’Amico," he added.

While Gerrow admitted McClure was in on the plan to concoct a story about Bobbit giving her his last $20 when she ran out of gas back in November 2017, he said she only planned to maintain the lie for a short amount of time and was not aware it would be a ruse to collect donations.

"She was in tears, she was crying, visibly shaking because she realized what they were saying — and that is that she had been used by D’Amico and by Bobbit. She had been set up," the attorney said of his client after prosecutors presented their case against her, D'Amico, and Bobbit.

On Monday, Gerrow also appeared on Good Morning America with an unverified recording that he said proves McClure was "duped" in the scam. The recording, which McClure allegedly secretly taped, purports to be a heated exchange between her and D'Amico.

"You started the whole fucking thing. You did everything. I had no part in any of this, and I'm the one taking the fucking fall," McClure is heard supposedly saying on the recording.

"You don't go to jail for lying on TV, you dumb fuck," a voice purporting to be D'Amico responds.

"But who made me lie on TV?" the woman snaps back.

"Who cares?" the man says.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Gerrow for more information.

