A Woman Arrested For Cocaine Claimed The Wind Blew It Into Her Purse, And Honestly We Should Hear Both Sides

Fort Pierce Police Department

A 26-year-old woman named Kennecia Katie Beatrice Posey was arrested last month in Fort Pierce, Florida, for drug possession after an officer pulled her and a friend over and smelled "a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle," the officer noted in an arrest affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News.

The officer searched their car and found a small bag of marijuana as well as 0.5 grams of cocaine in another bag in Posey's purse, the police report noted.

Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, but claimed she had no idea where the cocaine came from. (Note: Possession of less than 20 grams of weed is a misdemeanor. Possession of cocaine in the state of Florida constitutes a felony.)

In fact, in a statement to the officer noted in the report, Posey said, "I don't know anything about any cocaine. It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and one felony count of possession of cocaine. She reportedly posted bond and was later released.

"Nothing further to report at this time," the officer concluded the report.