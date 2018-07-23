Dierks is innocent. He was literally framed by the table.

This is 24-year-old Madison Bilheimer and her golden retriever Dierks, who was named after country singer Dierks Bentley. They live in Richmond, Virginia.

Dierks is an all-around Good Boy but also "quite a character with a goofy personality," Bilheimer told BuzzFeed News exclusively. Last week, as Bilheimer and her boyfriend were watching TV, they tossed a tennis ball for Dierks to fetch. Dierks did not return the ball.

In fact, Dierks didn't return at all. They suddently heard a series of loud thuds from the bedroom.

"I literally think that he’s having a seizure so I sprint in there," Bilheimer said.