This Woman Caught Her Dog Completely Destroying Her House But Honestly We Should Hear The Dog Out

Dierks is innocent. He was literally framed by the table.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on July 23, 2018, at 6:12 p.m. ET

This is 24-year-old Madison Bilheimer and her golden retriever Dierks, who was named after country singer Dierks Bentley. They live in Richmond, Virginia.

Dierks is an all-around Good Boy but also "quite a character with a goofy personality," Bilheimer told BuzzFeed News exclusively. Last week, as Bilheimer and her boyfriend were watching TV, they tossed a tennis ball for Dierks to fetch. Dierks did not return the ball.

In fact, Dierks didn't return at all. They suddently heard a series of loud thuds from the bedroom.

"I literally think that he’s having a seizure so I sprint in there," Bilheimer said.

In her room, she discovered her planter had been shattered all over her floor. She found Dierks on the other side of the room, with her nightstand stuck on top of him, but completely innocent of any wrongdoing. Thankfully she started recording (remember: we can't lay any blame until all evidence is collected):

mads. @mpbbbee

Heard a big ass crash in my bedroom....

We know it looks incriminating, but hear us out.

Twitter: @mpbbbee

Dierks is innocent. And everyone agrees.

Drake 🎬 @drakehudgens___

It wasn’t him https://t.co/bCPsZ8f8A8

Meg @wheredatwifi

he was framed he ain’t do it https://t.co/LpK8pAjzAt

"He obviously got attacked by the table," one person said.

xae @6godxae

he obviously got attacked by the table https://t.co/VYFU9looV0

"Y'all need to get rid of that table before it attacks someone else," another advised.

Lasagna @_Lamonte

Y’all need to get rid of that table before it attacks someone else https://t.co/jYiaWuCkVq

Meanwhile, Dierks, with the nightstand still on top of him, has no idea why you're freaking out. Because nothing happened.

oh, its just Robin @robinwyckoff

@sfly_23 @mpbbbee This is him lol

shane 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 @shanecenters

@mpbbbee @Acute_Tweetment He’s like “What? I don’t know what you’re talking about”?

We're happy to report that not only did Dierks not get into any trouble, he immediately began "smiling so big and wagging his tail so hard," because dogs have no effing idea what's going on ever.

RULING: INNOCENT. BECAUSE DOG.

