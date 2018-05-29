And we have answers because this is what journalism serves to do.

"I didn't actually think much of where things were placed when I took the picture," she said. "I just focused on how I looked instead of what was going on behind me."

"I was literally about to delete the picture but I decided not to," she said.

But it was this selfie of Espino sitting on a bathroom counter that had people's eyes wandering — and not to her.

How does this work? What is the user experience like? Probably not good, people speculated.

Which is optimal for on-the-toilet Instagram scrolling, but not really for anything else that wouldn't require a long-ass cord.

Because we are in the business of journalism, Espino helped us shed some light on the situation — at least to the best of her knowledge.

First of all, she explained that the bathroom belongs to her aunt, as she was staying in her house during the trip to Mexico.

As for the other issues, Espino consulted her aunt per the request of BuzzFeed News:

* "My aunt said that she doesn't even use the rack under the toilet at all."

* "She's always on her phone for hours since she can charge it while she's doing her business."

* "For other utilities like the hair dryer and stuff, she does find it annoying that she can't be near the mirror."

* And for the most important issue that's been raised, Espino wants everyone to know, and to rest assured, that there is a roll of toilet paper next to the toilet.

"To be honest I never noticed all these odd things until people pointed them out," she said, laughing.