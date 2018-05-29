BuzzFeed News

This Woman Posted A Bathroom Selfie That Has Everyone Way More Focused On/Concerned For Her Bathroom

And we have answers because this is what journalism serves to do.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on May 29, 2018, at 4:23 p.m. ET

Last Thursday, Paula Sophia Garcia Espino did what a lot of people on social media do: She shared some cute selfies she'd taken while she was on vacation in Mexico.

But it was this selfie of Espino sitting on a bathroom counter that had people's eyes wandering — and not to her.

"I was literally about to delete the picture but I decided not to," she said.

"I didn't actually think much of where things were placed when I took the picture," she said. "I just focused on how I looked instead of what was going on behind me."

You see, the design of the bathroom had thousands of strangers baffled. As user @virtualcry first noted, the toilet paper was so high up and far from the toilet.

WTF??

How does this work? What is the user experience like? Probably not good, people speculated.

Someone else observed that there appears to be a towel rack underneath the toilet.

Why?

Thirdly, the outlet is situated by the door and toilet.

Which is optimal for on-the-toilet Instagram scrolling, but not really for anything else that wouldn't require a long-ass cord.

"The toilet is charging, the tissue paper is 1,000 ft away and behind that door is The Chronicles of Narnia."

The trifecta of bad bathroom design decisions has people perplexed and frustrated.

"WHO DESIGNED THIS BATHROOM."

"You gotta stand all the way up to get tissue???"

"Yo your bathroom's priorities are fucked up."

Because we are in the business of journalism, Espino helped us shed some light on the situation — at least to the best of her knowledge.

First of all, she explained that the bathroom belongs to her aunt, as she was staying in her house during the trip to Mexico.

As for the other issues, Espino consulted her aunt per the request of BuzzFeed News:

* "My aunt said that she doesn't even use the rack under the toilet at all."

* "She's always on her phone for hours since she can charge it while she's doing her business."

* "For other utilities like the hair dryer and stuff, she does find it annoying that she can't be near the mirror."

* And for the most important issue that's been raised, Espino wants everyone to know, and to rest assured, that there is a roll of toilet paper next to the toilet.

"To be honest I never noticed all these odd things until people pointed them out," she said, laughing.

And there you have it. Have a blessed day.

