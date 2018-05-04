A Driver For Amazon Stole A Man's Puppy After Making A Delivery And Entering His Home

The miniature schnauzer was tracked down and returned after her owner emailed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos directly.

Guttfield shared a series of urgent Facebook posts Friday asking people to help find his 11-month-old puppy when he realized Wilma was missing.

That same day, a delivery person had dropped off a package of Wilma's dog food. Guttfield told BuzzFeed News it was a standard Amazon delivery so the driver "should have left [it] in the safe box up the drive."

However, Guttfield discovered the Amazon package had been left inside his porch. The driver had apparently let himself in.

"He opened two unlocked doors to the house — I was in a barn conversion next door," he said.

Desperate for answers, he then sent an email directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos begging him to look into the ordeal. (Bezos intentionally makes his email public).

Amazingly, an Amazon employee fielding Bezos's emails saw the desperate plea and looked into the matter.

The driver claimed they didn't see a dog in the home. (Note: Drivers for Amazon parcels are independent contractors with independent delivery companies and do not work directly for the company.)