People Are Shocked And Livid After A Paramedic Placed A Sheet Over A Teen Shooting Victim Who Was Still Breathing

A deadly shooting erupted in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, injuring four victims and ultimately killing two.

One of the victims, later identified as Erin Carey, was initially presumed dead as soon as paramedics showed up on the scene and placed a white sheet over him.

However, onlookers reportedly begged police to take the sheet off of Carey, as he appeared to still be breathing and twitching. "He ain’t dead," a woman reportedly yelled.

Police dispatchers can be heard reacting to live footage of Carey at the scene. "He is responsive, he just moved on the camera, moved his head from side to side, so he's not dead," an officer said over the radio.

Larry Langford, the director of media affairs at the Chicago Fire Department, told BuzzFeed News they are actively investigating the incident to identify the paramedic who first tended to and triaged Carey, and "why a white sheet was placed over him."