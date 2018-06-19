BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Shocked And Livid After A Paramedic Placed A Sheet Over A Teen Shooting Victim Who Was Still Breathing

news

People Are Shocked And Livid After A Paramedic Placed A Sheet Over A Teen Shooting Victim Who Was Still Breathing

Erin Carey, 17, eventually succumbed to his injuries and died. Witnesses reportedly begged Chicago police and paramedics to remove his sheet.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2018, at 4:38 p.m. ET

A 17-year-old teen from Chicago was presumed dead after a shooting early Monday. A paramedic had even covered him with a sheet — but he was still alive and breathing. The Chicago Fire Department is now investigating for potentially "grossly negligent" behavior.

A deadly shooting erupted in Chicago&#x27;s Near West Side neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, injuring four victims and ultimately killing two.One of the victims, later identified as Erin Carey, was initially presumed dead as soon as paramedics showed up on the scene and placed a white sheet over him. However, onlookers reportedly begged police to take the sheet off of Carey, as he appeared to still be breathing and twitching. &quot;He ain’t dead,&quot; a woman reportedly yelled.Police dispatchers can be heard reacting to live footage of Carey at the scene. &quot;He is responsive, he just moved on the camera, moved his head from side to side, so he&#x27;s not dead,&quot; an officer said over the radio.Larry Langford, the director of media affairs at the Chicago Fire Department, told BuzzFeed News they are actively investigating the incident to identify the paramedic who first tended to and triaged Carey, and &quot;why a white sheet was placed over him.&quot;
Broadcastify.com

A deadly shooting erupted in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, injuring four victims and ultimately killing two.

One of the victims, later identified as Erin Carey, was initially presumed dead as soon as paramedics showed up on the scene and placed a white sheet over him.

However, onlookers reportedly begged police to take the sheet off of Carey, as he appeared to still be breathing and twitching. "He ain’t dead," a woman reportedly yelled.

Police dispatchers can be heard reacting to live footage of Carey at the scene. "He is responsive, he just moved on the camera, moved his head from side to side, so he's not dead," an officer said over the radio.

Larry Langford, the director of media affairs at the Chicago Fire Department, told BuzzFeed News they are actively investigating the incident to identify the paramedic who first tended to and triaged Carey, and "why a white sheet was placed over him."

Paramedics eventually performed chest compressions on the teen after removing the sheet, but he'd been laying on the ground with the sheet over him, seen breathing heavily, for an undetermined amount of time.

This man was shot at 4:30 this morning in Chicago and they had his body covered up as if he was dead. Paramedics didn’t even try to save him until someone pointed out that he was still breathing smh.. https://t.co/7RDaZUn7PR
Marcus. @Marcus_OTF

This man was shot at 4:30 this morning in Chicago and they had his body covered up as if he was dead. Paramedics didn’t even try to save him until someone pointed out that he was still breathing smh.. https://t.co/7RDaZUn7PR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Langford said Carey was shot in the head and "in very bad shape" and was the last of the victims to be transported to the trauma center at a local hospital.

A woman in her twenties who's not yet been identified was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other victims with gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital and were eventually treated and released.

Online, people are outraged and baffled over the incident.

Chicago PD and paramedics... SLOPPPY
jay gonzalez @lovelyyJayyy

Chicago PD and paramedics... SLOPPPY

Reply Retweet Favorite
are you fucking kidding me https://t.co/sEYHEFEojl
🇸🇳 @Mr1738

are you fucking kidding me https://t.co/sEYHEFEojl

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My god. This country is in shambles," comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted in response.

@Marcus_OTF @MichaelSkolnik My god. This country is in shambles.
Chelsea Handler @chelseahandler

@Marcus_OTF @MichaelSkolnik My god. This country is in shambles.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Carey did not survive and died 20 hours later in the hospital on full life support, medical examiners confirmed to the Chicago Tribune.

Langford said his department is actively looking at phone calls, radio traffic, "who took what assignments," and "all the data we can gather," to determine how Carey could have been mistakenly presumed dead.

"We have to figure out if someone did something that was grossly negligent and if it was a mistake," he told BuzzFeed News. "We don't know yet who did what."

He said they have not heard from Carey's family.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT